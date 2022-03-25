3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Director Malissia Clinton Sells 4,375 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DDD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

