4,230 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).
