$454.60 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to report $454.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.90 million. NOW posted sales of $361.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 497,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,275. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $142,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

