505 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

