5,090 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,417,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $100.14.

