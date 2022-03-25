$55.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce $55.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.21 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $182.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $201.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $215.55 million, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,305. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.