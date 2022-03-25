$602.55 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will post $602.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $625.15 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.07 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.