$79.05 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.33 million and the lowest is $75.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $470.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.