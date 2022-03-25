$823.07 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $829.74 million. Quidel reported sales of $375.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quidel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Quidel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

QDEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 2,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.