$86.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will report $86.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.90 million. Nevro reported sales of $88.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $423.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Nevro has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,917,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Nevro by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.