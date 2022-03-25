86,847 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.