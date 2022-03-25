88,609 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 346,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,343. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

