89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Get 89bio alerts:

ETNB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.