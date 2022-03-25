9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $181,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

