$904.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to report $904.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.50 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,711 shares during the period.

GTES stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.