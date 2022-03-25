$91.86 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $91.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.13 million to $107.01 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.