915 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

