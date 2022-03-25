A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.85 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

