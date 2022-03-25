AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.