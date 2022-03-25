Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 171,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 23,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

