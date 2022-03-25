AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 76,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 549,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

AT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

