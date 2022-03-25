AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 76,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 549,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.
AT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
