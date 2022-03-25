Adam M. Kriger Sells 2,393 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

