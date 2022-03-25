Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.43

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $21.39. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 91,856 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

