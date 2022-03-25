adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($291.21) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €210.35 ($231.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €225.62 and its 200 day moving average is €255.11. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

