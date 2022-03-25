Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.91).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,583 ($34.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,890.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,056.32.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.29) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($208,065.81). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.89) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,953.08).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

