Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $432.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

