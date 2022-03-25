Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

