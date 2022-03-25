Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

ADBE opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.96 and its 200 day moving average is $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

