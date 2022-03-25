Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $530.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

