Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on the stock.
Shares of ADT1 stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £375.36 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.35).
About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)
