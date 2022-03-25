Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Shares of ADT1 stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £375.36 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.35).

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

