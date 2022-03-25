AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTH. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $7.97 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

