AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTH. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $7.97 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.
AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)
AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.