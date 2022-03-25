Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.41

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 110943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

