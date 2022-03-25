AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $275.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

