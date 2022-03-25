AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

