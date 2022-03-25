AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,006 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,006 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.