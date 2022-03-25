AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KLA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

