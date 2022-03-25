AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

