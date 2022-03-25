Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

AGRX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.