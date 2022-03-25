Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €142.00 ($156.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Airbus stock traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €107.40 ($118.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($109.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.42.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

