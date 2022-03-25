Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 109 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About KLA (Get Rating)
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.