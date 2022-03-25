Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 25.1% This Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $110.72 million and approximately $180.31 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

