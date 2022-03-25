Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 2,661,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

