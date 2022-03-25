Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 2,661,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

