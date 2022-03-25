Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

