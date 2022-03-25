Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.71. 102,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

