Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. 46,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,596. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

