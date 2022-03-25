Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 605,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,038. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

