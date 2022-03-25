Allworth Financial LP Invests $139,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.