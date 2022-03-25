Allworth Financial LP Purchases 255 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

