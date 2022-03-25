Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.