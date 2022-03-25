Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -61.76% 5.99% 1.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 333 1042 1229 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.22 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 25.31

Altisource Asset Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management peers beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

